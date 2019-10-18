|
|
Hartford - Mary P. (Wein) Zmitrovitch, 84, a longtime resident of Hartford (Washington Co.), died peacefully, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queensbury following a short illness.Born in Troy, April 24, 1935, Mary was the daughter of the late Hans C. and Alice (Patton) Wein and for over 60 years the wife of Charles J. Zmitrovitch of Hartford who survives.Mary was a graduate of Hoosic Valley High School.For many years she was homemaker who loving cared for her husband, Charles, her children and assisted in raising her granddaughter, Kiera. Additionally, she enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens, was a wonderful cook and baker and an avid pet owner who enjoyed the company of her “fur babies” Gigi, Caesar and Daisy.Mary was faithful to the Catholic Church and was a communicant of the former St. Monica’s Church of Johnsonville and more recently St. Philips Church in Hartford.In addition to her husband, Charles, Mary is survived by her daughters and a son-in-law, Karen Zmitrovitch of Glens Falls, and Erica Zmitrovitch and Nicola Giancaspro of Rome, Italy, two sisters and a brother, Linda Kerber, Kay Tesman and Dale Wein, four granddaughters, Kiera and Jessica Zmitrovitch and Sophia and Beatrice Giancaspro, two great-grandchildren, Anabella and Orion Zmitrovitch and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, the late Joseph C. Zmitrovitch and several brothers and sisters.A funeral service for Mary will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Transfiguration Parish North (formerly St. John’s) in Schaghticoke. Burial will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville at 1:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church on Monday at 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service.Memorial contributions if desired may be made to The Warren Center Residents Program fund, 42 Gurney Lane, Queensbury, NY 12804 or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org in memory of Mary P. (Wein) Zmitrovitch.Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY Route 7, Raymertown, NY 12180. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-p-wein-zmitrovitch
Published in The Record on Oct. 19, 2019