|
|
Mary R. Teta 81 of Troy passed into eternal rest on October 16, 2019 at The Samaritan Hospital in Troy ,surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Michael and Margaret Piacenti Pascarella and loving wife of Philip “Butch “ Teta of Troy for 52 years.Mary had been employed at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany as a senior aide. She was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Troy. Mary loved cooking Sunday meals for her family and spending time with her grandchildren .In addition to her husband Butch, Mary is also survived by her daughters Michele( Bob ) Hoffman of Pawley’s Island South Carolina and Denise ( Mark ) Schrom of Troy. Mary was the sister of the late Madeline PaganiShe was the proud and loving Mema to Robert ( Lacy ) Hoffman ,Deanna ( Bannon ) Mccaskill and Madeline Hoffman all of Pawley’s Island South Carolina ,and Nicholas Schrom of Troy ,Mary is also survived by her great grandson Bennett Hoffman and by her nephew Fred( Teresa ) Pagani and her sisters-in-law Nancy Ishkanian and Lucy Smythe and brother-in law Nicholas ( Danielle ) Teta and her special niece Marisa Ishkanian and several more nieces and nephews. She is the cousin of Anthony (Rose ) Pascarella and Antionette ( Charles ) Michoian. And Mary’s 4 legged companion Leia.The funeral service for Mary will be held on Monday morning at 10 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Troy where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the church Monday morning from 9 AM until 10 AM. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Troy.In lieu of flowers the family asks that in order to remember Mary in a special way donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or The .Arrangements by The Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-r-teta
Published in The Record on Oct. 19, 2019