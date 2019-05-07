The Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-0952
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Filkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Verdile Lembo Filkin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Verdile Lembo Filkin Obituary
Mary Verdile Lembo Filkin, 89, of Tibbits Ave. died on Friday May 3, 2019, at her residence after a long illness. She was born in Troy, NY on July 27, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Anna Vertone Verdile. She was a graduate of Troy High School and was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Lembo and Lewis Filkin. Mary was the first female waitress at the original Verdile’s Restaurant in Troy. She also had owned Gage’s Tavern in Lansingburgh from 1967-2004. Mary was a wonderful mother who enjoyed the special times together as family. She enjoyed cross word puzzles, shopping with her friends and had a special relationship with her only granddaughter, Kaitlyn Lembo. She had been a communicant of St. Augustine’s Church in Lansingburgh.She is the devoted mother of Richard “Rick” Lembo (Jennifer), Stephen “Steve” Lembo (Michelle) both of Troy and the late Thomas Lembo and his wife Susan of Houston, TX.; dear sister of Jeanne Nagengast (Dennis) and Anne Held (James) both of N. Greenbush; cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn Lembo of Corning, NY. She had a special relationship with her niece, Lisa Ann Nagengast and is also survivied by several other nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held on Friday at 12 noon from the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of 115th. Street & 4th. Avenue (565-4th. Ave. Troy, NY 12182) in Lansingburgh. Calling hours will be from 10 am -12 noon Friday in the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club 501 4th. Avenue Troy, New York 12182. For online condolences, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-verdile-lembo-filkin
Published in The Record on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now