Mary Verdile Lembo Filkin, 89, of Tibbits Ave. died on Friday May 3, 2019, at her residence after a long illness. She was born in Troy, NY on July 27, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Anna Vertone Verdile. She was a graduate of Troy High School and was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Lembo and Lewis Filkin. Mary was the first female waitress at the original Verdile's Restaurant in Troy. She also had owned Gage's Tavern in Lansingburgh from 1967-2004. Mary was a wonderful mother who enjoyed the special times together as family. She enjoyed cross word puzzles, shopping with her friends and had a special relationship with her only granddaughter, Kaitlyn Lembo. She had been a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh.She is the devoted mother of Richard "Rick" Lembo (Jennifer), Stephen "Steve" Lembo (Michelle) both of Troy and the late Thomas Lembo and his wife Susan of Houston, TX.; dear sister of Jeanne Nagengast (Dennis) and Anne Held (James) both of N. Greenbush; cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn Lembo of Corning, NY. She had a special relationship with her niece, Lisa Ann Nagengast and is also survivied by several other nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held on Friday at 12 noon from the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of 115th. Street & 4th. Avenue (565-4th. Ave. Troy, NY 12182) in Lansingburgh. Calling hours will be from 10 am -12 noon Friday in the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club 501 4th. Avenue Troy, New York 12182. Published in The Record on May 8, 2019