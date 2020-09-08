Hoosick Falls-Mary Wells Cipperly, 98, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Hoosick Falls. She previously resided at Pine Valley Road with her husband of 65 years Frank D. Cipperly who predeceased her in 2008. Mary was born in Petersburgh on April 22, 1922. She was proud to be the eighth child, the baby, of Clarence M. and Stella (Babcock) Wells. She attended Petersburgh Elementary school and graduated from Hoosick Falls High School in 1940. She was a farm wife, devoted mother, and did the bookkeeping and phone calling for Fra-Mar Farms. She enjoyed playing cards, baking, collecting giraffes, and always had a crochet hook in her hand during any down time. She was involved in many organizations, holding various positions over the years, including Hoosick Grange, Farm Bureau, Tri-County Holstein Club, Rensselaer County Dairy Princess Committee, Button Club, Lend-a-Hand, as well as a member at the North Petersburgh Methodist Chapel. She was an honorary member of the West Hoosick Fire Department. Mary leaves her daughters, Janice Cipperly, Betsy Tromans (Bob), Elva Rice (Tony), and son, Carl Cipperly. She was Gramma Moo to Brian Tromans, Cara Sherwood (Geoff), Kim VanVeghten, and Jason Tromans. Great Gramma Moo to Bennett, Alexa, Macie, McKenzie, and Garret. She also leaves a great-great granddaughter, Evalayne, sister-in-laws, Marion and Becky Cipperly, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mary is predeceased by daughter, Kay A. Cipperly, son, Dee F. Cipperly, sisters, Doris Cunha, Elinor Wells, Pamelia Neaton, and brothers, Clarence Malden, Horace, Lyndall, William Wayne Wells. FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be on Wednesday, September 9. Relatives and friends may attend a drive by visitation at Fra-Mar Farms 26 Lower Pine Valley Road from 1 to 3. A funeral service and burial will follow at 3:30 at the Hoosick Rural Cemetery in Hoosick. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the West Hoosick Fire Department, Hoosick Rural Cemetery, Alzheimer's Disease Association, or any charity of your choice
through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street Hoosick Falls. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-wells-cipperly