CLIFTON PARK: Mary Wright, 38, formerly from Waterford, passed away suddenly at Albany Medical Center on November 17, 2019. Funeral from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford Saturday at 9 am and at 9:30 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 pm. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in The Record on Nov. 20, 2019
