WATERFORD Mary “Celeste” Stephanowski, 73, entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2019. at home surrounded by her loving family and was reunited with her beloved sonFuneral services will be Monday at 9 am from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Peter and St. Paul Cemetery, Waterford.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 4-7 pm.To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 4, 2019