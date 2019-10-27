|
|
Largo, FL - MaryAnn Bowman Quell, 73, of Palm Drive Largo and formerly of Carolina Ave. Troy died Friday, October 25, 2019, at Wrights Health Care and Rehab. Center after a brief illness.Born in Watervliet, she was daughter of the late Earl Bowman and Margaret Nates Bowman and wife of the late Owen 'Sonny' Joseph Quell. She had resided in Troy most of her life.MaryAnn was a homemaker and caregiver.She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Troy.Survivors include her children, Ron (Sally) Quell, Wisconson, Rose Marie (Billy) Lahana, Colonie, Eric (Julie) Quell, West Virginia, Daniel (Dolce) Quell, Medeira Beach, FL, Owen Joseph (Nancy) Quell Jr., Michigan, Arlene Quell, Delmar, Chris Quell, Hawaii and Amy Quell, Malta; a sister Barbara; two brothers Steve and Ray Bowman; 19 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Richard Quell.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9-10:30 AM.Funeral service will be held Friday at 11 AM at Sacred Heart Church Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Yanas.Interment will be in St. Henry's Cemetery Averill Park.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of MaryAnn Quell to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/maryann-e-bowman-quell
Published in The Record on Oct. 29, 2019