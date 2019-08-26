|
|
Wynantskill-MaryAnn Rokjer Franco, 71 passed away suddenly on Saturday August 24, 2019 at St. Peter’s Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, NY 12198. Funeral mass 10:00 am on Friday August 30, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Church 175 Williams Road, Troy. Burial to follow at Cemetery, Troy. Memorial donations in memory of Maryanne may be made to Susan G. Komen, Breast Cancer Awareness at https://ww5.komen.org/Donate/Donate.html. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.
Published in The Record on Aug. 27, 2019