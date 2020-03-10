|
Troy - Maryann T. Gaunay Tyll, 80, formerly of Miller Avenue in Troy died Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehab Center Albany after a long illness.Born in Waterford, NY, she was daughter of the late Leo Gaunay and Anna T. Koch Gaunay and wife of the late Walter Hugo Tyll. She was raised in Waterford and resided on Miller Avenue Troy for many years and at St. Jude's Apartments Wynantskill for 9 years and attended St. Mary's School in Waterford.Maryann was involved in childcare for many years in Samaritan Hospital for 15 years and the Foster Grandparents Program for 4 years, retiring 2 years ago.She enjoyed music, park walking, gardening and children. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and a member of the Altar-Rosary Society and involved in the Bishops Fund.Survivors include two daughters, Ann Louise Tyll, Troy and Lynn Marie (David) Apostol, Cocoa, FL; a grandson, Alan Michael Zelonka, Troy; two great grandchildren, Kayleigh and Jaxon Zelonka and a step sister, Rosemaria Wilson.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4-7 PM.Funeral service will be held Saturday at 9:30 AM at the funeral home and at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Yanas, Pastor.Interment will be in St. Jean's Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Maryann T. Tyll to the One Penny Lane Latham, NY 12110 or Samaritan-Rensselaer Children's Center 2213 Burdett Ave Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/maryann-t-gaunay-tyll
Published in The Record on Mar. 12, 2020