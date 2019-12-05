|
|
Troy - Mathilde ‘Tillie’ Volkmann Herman, 97, of Essex Street died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Hudson Park Rehab & Nursing Cen. Albany.Born in Bramerhaven, Germany, she was daughter of the late Heinrich Volkmann and Pauline Oetjengerdes Volkmann and wife for 42 of the late Otto (Tux) Herman. Tillie moved to United States when she was five and attended school in the Bronx where she graduated high school. In 1939, she returned to Germany. She worked as a translator in Berlin where she met her true love, Tux. She moved back to the US in 1954 with Tux and her son, Peter. She worked as a secretary at Vanderheyden Hall in Troy for over 25 years.She was a member of the Third Presbyterian Church.Survivors include her sister, Edith Wait Lovell; two nieces and a nephew, Bonnie (Robert) Gontier, Kenneth (Michele) Wait and Diane (David) McCooey; a daughter-in-law, Caroline Herman and her step grandchildren, Kristin Peters and Tara Deibler. She was predeceased by a beloved son, Peter H. Herman and two brothers, Helmut and Henry Volkmann.A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11AM at the Third Presbyterian Church 113 Winter Street Troy with Rev. John McAuley, Pastor, officiating.Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Mathilde Herman to the Third Presbyterian Church 113 Winter Street Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mathilde-tillie-herman
Published in The Record on Dec. 7, 2019