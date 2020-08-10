1/1
Maynard J. Guerrette
Cohoes-Maynard J. Guerrette, 91, formerly of Elizabeth Court in Cohoes entered into eternal life Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Van Rensselaer Manor. Born in St. Francis, Maine he was the son of the late Archie and Irene Nadeau Guerrette. Maynard started his life as a logger in northern Maine and decided to move to this area in 1961. He worked for many years as a drywall installer for JR Daigle Construction Co. Never wanting to fully retire, he went on to work at Harmony Hill School in Cohoes and more recently at the North Colonie School Bus Garage. He also was a communicant of the Church of the Holy Trinity for over 50 years and served as an usher. In his free time he enjoyed playing poker and cribbage as well as tending to his perfect lawn. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his beloved wife of 64 years Lorraine Jandreau Guerrette who passed in 2015. Maynard is survived by his loving daughters, Rhonda M. (Robert) Perlmuter of Ft. Myers, FL and Deborah A. Baron of Colonie; by his grandsons, Tyler G. and Zachary J. Baron; his brother, Herman Guerrette of Latham; his stepsister Joella Lambert of PA as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his siblings, Marlene Cyr and Mercial Guerrette. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday at 12 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 122 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes, NY. Entombment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Relatives and friends may visit at the church prior to the Mass from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing and occupancy regulations will be observed. Maynard’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff at Van Rensselaer Manor for their unfailing kindness, compassion, love and support over these past years, especially the staff on C-3. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/maynard-j-cuerrette


Published in The Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
