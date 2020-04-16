|
Troy - Michael A. Centanni, 50, passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Michael was the son of Donna DePasquale and his step-dad, David DePasquale.Michael is survived by his older brother, Scottie Chiera and his sisters, Tiffanie Entanni and Mary (Erie) Rememington, Sr. He is also survived by his nephews, Paul T. Kane III, Jacob D. Legget and Caleb J. Leggett; nieces, Tyler Marie Leggett and Camryn L. Leggett; his closest uncle Richard "Keith" Brammer and his wife Teri and also his girlfriend, Allison McCumber.A Private Service will be held by the family.A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-a-centanni
Published in The Record on Apr. 17, 2020