|
|
Longs, SC - Michael A. Lange passed away peacefully on 28 January 2020 after a long illness surrounded by his loving family.Mike was born on 31 January 1940 in Troy, New York and has been a resident of South Carolina for almost 25 years. He attended the Sacred Heart school system and was a cadet at LaSalle Institute High School where he was a standout baseball and basketball player. After graduation he enlisted in the US Army and served honorably for two-years. Following his service, Mike worked for 35 years as an electrician in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 724 and has been a member for over 55 years. Those who knew him best know the love he had for Yankee baseball and all Notre Dame Sports and watching his grandchildren compete on any playing field. Mike was a member of the American Legion Post 186 in Little River.Mike is survived by his loving wife of over 54 years Carol (Usher), son Patrick (Missy), grandchildren Jessica and Jack; son Richard; sister, Kathleen (Diddy); and brother, Jimmy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Kathleen, and brothers, Jack, Marty and David. A service to celebrate Michael’s life will be Saturday February 1, 2020 at Lee Funeral Home in Little River with visitation starting at 10 AM and a service at 11 AM.The Lange family would like to send a heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff at Seacoast Hospital who showed nothing short of compassion, comfort, patience and love. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-a-lange
Published in The Record on Jan. 31, 2020