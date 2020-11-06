1/1
Michael Alan Richards
VIRGINIA BEACH-Mike Richards passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2020 while in Hospice Care, surrounded by people who loved him. He fought a tough, year-long battle with lung cancer that ended on his own terms. He is now reunited with his beloved dog, Kaya, who passed recently. Mike was born to George and Elizabeth (Abbott) Richards in Cambridge, N.Y. on April 24, 1950; and grew up in North Petersburgh. He graduated from Hoosick Falls High School in 1968. Upon graduation, he entered the Navy and spent six years on active duty. He remained in the Naval Reserves until retirement. When he left active duty in Virginia Beach, Mike joined the police force and retired as a sergeant. Mike was an avid motorcylist; and while on the force, joined the Blue Knights, a nation-wide charitable police motorcycle group. Mike was lucky in life in that he had two great mentors in times when he really needed them: Bill Jones in his youth and Ed Adams in his career years. Ed's wife, Marion, has been an invaluable friend, especially during his time of illness. Mike loved them dearly. Mike is survived by his sister, Judith Richards of Newburgh, N.Y.; his dear friend, Marion Adams of Virginia Beach, and his "second family" from North Hoosick, N.Y., Rick and Peg Taber, their children and grandchildren. Mike took great joy in the time he spent with them. At his request, no services are planned. Mike was generous with many charities. If you wish to remember him, please consider contributing to your local Animal Rescue Organization or to the Wounded Warrior Project. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-alan-richards-1

November 1, 2020
Mike was their for me when I was in need. Wish he had shared his illness so I could have supported him. I'm sure he's resting in God's arms. My condolences to the family.
Mary Kearns-Banks
Friend
