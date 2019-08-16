|
Valley Falls - Michael Canonico, Jr., 78, finally lost his valiant battle with cancer on August 14, 2019 at home surrounded by loving family and friends. He was the son of the late Michael, Sr. and Virginia Canonico and the husband for 58 years of Joanne Canonico. Mike was a graduate of RPI earning a degree in aeronautical engineering. He retired from the Watervliet Arsenal after many years of service. Mike's passion was playing jazz and classical trumpet at many public venues, including the Saratoga Racetrack, the Coliseum, and Proctors, to name a few. He was devoted to his family. Survivors include a daughter, Dawn Foglia; a son, Joel Canonico and his wife Heather; three grandsons, Ben Foglia and his wife Tiffany, Jason Neal and Christopher Canonico; a great-granddaughter, Audrey Foglia; and three siblings, June, Bruce and Billy Canonico. Family and close friends/musicians are invited to a celebration of Mike's life on Saturday, August 24 from 2 until 6 p.m. at 209 Brundige Road, Valley Falls. Musicians are encouraged and welcome to bring their instruments.
Published in The Record on Aug. 18, 2019