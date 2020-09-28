Spending time with Moe- we rode for hours and miles that will forever be a part of us.

A few of his memorable rides would be the Football Hall of Fame on his birthday, The Great Smokey Mountains, Skyline Drive, The Dragon Tail, The Cherohala Skyway TN., the West Virginia Mountain Fest-one of his favorite down home fiddling experiences, Mt. Greylock MA-to include watching cliff gliding and of course the Catskills-Nick's Waterfall House-Bud and Burgers

The rides were all filled with laughter, food, drinks, and good old b*ll busting. Moe's best ever comeback RKP will keep us laughing forever.

Moe loved to ride and made friends on every trip From Jersey girl, in WV to the Whitehall tavern owner who gave him a run for his money.

After his retirement, Moe shared his rides with his best friend and brother Jimbo.

RIP Moe

Love,

Mike and Carol



Friend