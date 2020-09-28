TROY-Michael C. O’Malley, 67, died suddenly on Friday, Sept 25, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy after a brief illness. He was born in Japan, the second son of John D. O’Malley and Lillis D. Lewis O’Malley, a military family who traveled the world before settling back in Troy, where Michael grew up and remained for his entire life. He’s known to his family as Mickey, and to his many friends as Moe. Michael worked 20 years for the Troy City School District and retired 2 years ago, yet continued to work part-time at Home Depot in East Greenbush. He enjoyed his beer out at the bar with friends, his motorcycle, football, online word games, and any good competitive game of cards or Risk. He is survived by his children Stephen O’Malley (Susan), Christine O’Malley, and James E. O’Malley; grandchildren, Sadacia, McKenzie, and Kolton O’Malley; Derek, Aiden and Lydia O’Malley, and Jackson Williams; brothers John O’Malley (Linda) and James F. O’Malley; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and family may call observing social distancing/masking etiquette on Wednesday, September 30th from 12 to 2 PM at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at 2:30 PM, Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Condolences may be left at mcloughlinmason.com
