Michael Christopher O'Malley
TROY-Michael C. O’Malley, 67, died suddenly on Friday, Sept 25, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy after a brief illness. He was born in Japan, the second son of John D. O’Malley and Lillis D. Lewis O’Malley, a military family who traveled the world before settling back in Troy, where Michael grew up and remained for his entire life. He’s known to his family as Mickey, and to his many friends as Moe. Michael worked 20 years for the Troy City School District and retired 2 years ago, yet continued to work part-time at Home Depot in East Greenbush. He enjoyed his beer out at the bar with friends, his motorcycle, football, online word games, and any good competitive game of cards or Risk. He is survived by his children Stephen O’Malley (Susan), Christine O’Malley, and James E. O’Malley; grandchildren, Sadacia, McKenzie, and Kolton O’Malley; Derek, Aiden and Lydia O’Malley, and Jackson Williams; brothers John O’Malley (Linda) and James F. O’Malley; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and family may call observing social distancing/masking etiquette on Wednesday, September 30th from 12 to 2 PM at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at 2:30 PM, Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Condolences may be left at mcloughlinmason.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-christopher-omalley

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
SEP
SEP
30
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
SEP
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
September 27, 2020
To the O'Malley family: My heart is breaking hearing this news. Although I had not seen Mike since my Dads passing, I have nothing but great memories of all of the times he and my parents were together at our house or at a company party for Montgomery Wards. He could always make people laugh. I will be praying for your healing during this time of grief. God bless.
Rich Cody Jr.
Friend
September 27, 2020
Spending time with Moe- we rode for hours and miles that will forever be a part of us.
A few of his memorable rides would be the Football Hall of Fame on his birthday, The Great Smokey Mountains, Skyline Drive, The Dragon Tail, The Cherohala Skyway TN., the West Virginia Mountain Fest-one of his favorite down home fiddling experiences, Mt. Greylock MA-to include watching cliff gliding and of course the Catskills-Nick's Waterfall House-Bud and Burgers
The rides were all filled with laughter, food, drinks, and good old b*ll busting. Moe's best ever comeback RKP will keep us laughing forever.
Moe loved to ride and made friends on every trip From Jersey girl, in WV to the Whitehall tavern owner who gave him a run for his money.
After his retirement, Moe shared his rides with his best friend and brother Jimbo.
RIP Moe
Love,
Mike and Carol
Mike Demers and Carol Remington
Friend
