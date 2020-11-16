Brunswick - Michael D. Fitzgerald, 70, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at his residence after a short illness. Born in Barre, VT, the son of the late Matthew L. Fitzgerald and Carmela Coletti Fitzgerald. He was raised in Barre, Vermont and resided in Brunswick most of his life and was a graduate of Tamarac High School, Berkshire Community College and Hudson Valley Community College. Mike was most recently employed in quality control for Espey Electronics in Saratoga Springs, retiring in 2015. He also worked for MTI Micro and Gardenway/Troy Bilt in Lansingburgh for 30 years. He was a member of the American Motorcyclist Association, National Rifle Association, Tri-State Riders, Spanish Motorcycle Owners' Group, Triumph Owners' Motorcycle Club, NYS Rifle and Pistol Association and the Hendrick Hudson Rifle and Pistol Club. Survivors include a son, Shane (Andrea) Fitzgerald, Brunswick; a daughter, Annie (Tom Vischer) Fitzgerald, Brunswick; two grandchildren, Colin and Emme Fitzgerald; two brothers, Matthew L. (Judith) Fitzgerald, Johnsonville and Stephen R. (Doreen) Fitzgerald, Wynantskill and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation. To allow everyone entrance, please limit your visitation time. As always, Mike’s video will be available for viewing online. Kindly omit flowers. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Michael D. Fitzgerald to the Regional Food Bank of NENY 965 Albany Shaker Rd Latham or Joseph's House & Shelter 74 Ferry Street, Troy. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com
