1/1
Michael D. Fitzgerald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brunswick - Michael D. Fitzgerald, 70, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at his residence after a short illness. Born in Barre, VT, the son of the late Matthew L. Fitzgerald and Carmela Coletti Fitzgerald. He was raised in Barre, Vermont and resided in Brunswick most of his life and was a graduate of Tamarac High School, Berkshire Community College and Hudson Valley Community College. Mike was most recently employed in quality control for Espey Electronics in Saratoga Springs, retiring in 2015. He also worked for MTI Micro and Gardenway/Troy Bilt in Lansingburgh for 30 years. He was a member of the American Motorcyclist Association, National Rifle Association, Tri-State Riders, Spanish Motorcycle Owners' Group, Triumph Owners' Motorcycle Club, NYS Rifle and Pistol Association and the Hendrick Hudson Rifle and Pistol Club. Survivors include a son, Shane (Andrea) Fitzgerald, Brunswick; a daughter, Annie (Tom Vischer) Fitzgerald, Brunswick; two grandchildren, Colin and Emme Fitzgerald; two brothers, Matthew L. (Judith) Fitzgerald, Johnsonville and Stephen R. (Doreen) Fitzgerald, Wynantskill and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation. To allow everyone entrance, please limit your visitation time. As always, Mike’s video will be available for viewing online. Kindly omit flowers. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Michael D. Fitzgerald to the Regional Food Bank of NENY 965 Albany Shaker Rd Latham or Joseph's House & Shelter 74 Ferry Street, Troy. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-d-fitzgerald-1


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved