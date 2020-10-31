COHOES-Michael F. Ryan died suddenly on Monday, October 26, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Geraldine Boswell and Vincent Ryan Sr. and was the beloved husband of the late Karen Jensen Ryan who passed away on October 23rd , 2020. Michael is survived by his siblings: Colleen (Peter) Storrings, Peg Ryan, Tina (Todd) Rorick, Vincent (Marybeth) Ryan and Edward (Karen) Ryan; brother in-law of Cathy (Richard, Jr.) Wark and Kevin (Joanne) Jensen. Michael is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visit with Michael’s family on November 7th, from 1-3pm at the Konicek & Collett Funeral Home, LLC, 1855 12th Avenue, Watervliet. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations to the ASPCA or the American Diabetes Association
would be deeply appreciated. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-f-ryan