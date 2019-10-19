|
West Sand Lake - Hon. Michael H. Melkonian, 55, of West Sand Lake, died suddenly Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Albany Medical Center.Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was son of Alice (Mergerian) Melkonian, Garden City and the late Cedric Melkonian. Michael lived in Garden City before moving to Albany in 1997 and has resided in West Sand Lake since 2002. He was a 1986 graduate of Marist College where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Communication and earned his Juris Doctorate from St. John's University School of Law in 1990.Michael began his career in 1992 in private practice at the Law office of Michael H. Melkonian, Esq. From 1994- 95 he served as Counsel to New State Senator Serphin R. Maltese, 15th Senatorial District and from 1995-97 he was an Assistant Attorney General in the Litigation Bureau for the NYS Department of Law. From 1997- 99 he was an Assistant Counsel for the NYS Office of Mental Health and from 1999-2007 he was an Assistant Counsel to the Majority for the New York State Senate. In 2007, he was appointed Commissioner of the Legislative Bill Drafting Commission until his judicial career began. In 2008 he was appointed by Gov. David Patterson as a Court of Claims, Acting Supreme Court Justice. From 2008-2010 served on the New York State Supreme Court Criminal Term, First Judicial District and currently served on the New York State Supreme Court, Third Judicial District. He also served as a Judge Advocate with the U.S. Army Reserve from 1999 to 2006 and then served in the Army National Guard of New York in 2006 and 2007.Michael is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Caroline (Beal) Melkonian, his daughter, Olivia, and his son, Maxwell; his mother Alice, brother Kenneth (Lucinda) Melkonian and sister Karin (Russell Fincher) Melkonian all of Garden City, Long Island; mother-in-law Colette Beal and sister-in-law Kimberly Beal both of New Port Richey, Florida, father-in-law, F. Gilbert Beal of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Rebecca Beal (Virgil Figuerado) of Crystal Beach, Florida; and Douglas Beal (Rachel Azima) of Lincoln, Nebraska. In addition, Michael is survived by several nieces and nephews: Amanda, Rebecca, James, and Thomas Melkonian, and Cameron Beal, as well as many other children who looked to him as a dad.Michael will be remembered as a caring, considerate, and compassionate friend, a father figure to many, and a protector of all. He was immensely proud of his two children whom he adored. Michael was the life of the party and entertained us all with his zany antics, critical commentary, and outlandish stories. His steady hand and patient temperament drew scores of individuals to seek his counsel.Michael enjoyed reading about and collecting antique furniture and clocks, creating elaborate model railroad structures, listening to classical music, target sporting, and spending time with his family. He was an Assistant Coach for his son's travel baseball team, teaching young men to persevere, encouraging them to overcome defeat, and celebrating their successes.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy on Tuesday, from 4 - 8 PM.Funeral service will be held Wednesday, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, State and Third Streets, Troy, Rev. Michael Gorchov, Rector, officiating.Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery Troy.Those desiring may make memorial donations to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, PO Box 868 Troy, NY 12181. To sign the guest book, light a candle, or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/hon-michael-h-melkonian
Published in The Record on Oct. 21, 2019