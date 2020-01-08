|
Brunswick, New York - Michael J. "Mikey" Campbell, 44, of Wagar Rd. entered into eternal life on Sunday Jan. 5, 2020 at his home in the loving care of his family. He inspirationally fought Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma for 4 years with admirable positivity. He was born on May 30, 1975 in Troy, NY and was a graduate of Hoosic Valley Central High School. He was the beloved husband of Meaghan Sanvidge Campbell whom he married on May 30, 2012. He was the founder and president of Specialized Lawn Care for 24 years. Mikey started off with one mower and expanded Specialized into the fleet you can see today. His passion for lawn care, snow plowing and now excavating was evident through his personable management style and devotion to his customers and service. While growing his business, Mikey was a faithful employee of G.A. Bove & Sons in Mechanicville for over 15 years and thoroughly enjoyed delivering propane to the Capital Region. Mikey also maintained 8 local cemeteries and was proud to be the groundskeeper for Catholic Central High School, Troy, NY. Mikey had the ability to light up every room he walked in with his smile, laughter and stories. He touched so many people’s lives with his love, perseverance and bravery. His work ethic while battling cancer was such an inspirational sight as he never let his cancer stop him. Mikey was an avid San Francisco 49ers Fan and had the pleasure of standing on the field with the team just this past November in Baltimore. Throughout his battle Mikey had to undergo a liver transplant and he cherished this gift of life every day honoring the donor. In addition to his beloved Meaghan, Mikey is the devoted Father of Patrick (Ashley) Campbell of Valley Falls, NY and Bella Marie Campbell of Brunswick; he is the much loved son-in-law of Kelly T. Sanvidge of Chestertown (Loon Lake) and Marie A. (Michael) Schongar of Brunswick, NY; cherished grandfather Brayden Campbell of Valley Falls, NY and loved uncle of Dominic and Cora Napoleone of Troy, NY.The Campbell family would like to thank Team MowerMan for your support throughout Mikey’s battle, his long-time, dedicated Oncologist, Dr. Jennifer Brown of Dana Farber Cancer Institute, his lovely nurses over all of these years and Massachusetts General Hospital.Funeral Services will be private from the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065.Interment will be in St John's Cemetery, Troy, NY.Memorial contributions may be made to: Jennifer Brown MD, PhD Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Research Fund Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 or to Massachusetts General Hospital Transplant Center, 165 Cambridge St. Suite 301, Boston, MA 02114 in Michael “Mikey” J. Campbell’s name.For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-j-mikey-campbell
Published in The Record on Jan. 9, 2020