Colonie: Michael J. Phelan 60, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. Michael was born in Albany and was a former resident of East Greenbush prior to moving to his group home in Colonie. Michael attended Day Program at the WWAARC facility in Slingerlands for many years and helped deliver for Meal on Wheels. He liked watching sports, collecting football cards, shooting hoops, bowling and he loved to run. Michael loved spending time with his family, friends and care givers. He liked playing connect-4 and working on puzzles. He also had a special place in his heart for children and animals. Son of the late Joseph F. and Mary Phelan. Brother of David J. (the late Patricia), Robert J. and Joseph D. Phelan. Uncle of: Kimberly, Alicia, Joseph F. II, Robert J. Jr., and Christopher Phelan. A funeral service for Michael will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12th at 12 PM at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. 1700 Washington Avenue Rensselaer. Friends and relatives are invited and may call prior to the service beginning at 10AM. Interment next to his parents will be in St. Agnes Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities 1 Park Place, Suite 100, Albany, NY 12205 or to WWAARC, 334 Krumkill Road, Slingerlands, NY 12159, or the Center for Disability Services, 314 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-j-phelan
Published in The Record on Feb. 11, 2020