Michael J. Sprague, of Saugerties, formerly of Mechanicville, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the Albany Medical Center with his wife by his side. He was 50 years old. He was the son of Dawn Sprague Michalski and Garry DeGonza. He was the store manager at Lowe's Home Improvement in Kingston for 12 years. Michael's family was everything and loved spending time with them. His passion was cooking and loved to do this whenever he could. He enjoyed fishing and camping. Survivors include his wife of 18 years Faith Sprague; two children, Ariana and Jeremy Sprague, his mother-in-law, Joanne Van Sickle and late father-in-law, Ronald Van Sickle, his mother Dawn Sprague Michalski and stepfather, Donald F. Michalski. He is pre-deceased by his grandparents, Preston and Elizabeth Sprague. His Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. His Funeral Service will be held 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment will follow in the St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery. Expressions of condolence may be shared on his Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-j-sprague