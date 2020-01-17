|
|
Michael K. Susko Jr. 83 of Troy passed into eternal rest on Wednesday ,January 15, 2020 at The Van Rensselaer Manor with his daughter by his side.. Mike was born in Troy and was the son of the late Michael and Mary Susko and loving husband of the late Dorothy KondratSusko, who passed away in 2011. Mike joined the Army National Guard after high school and served with Company D Tank Battalion He had previouslyworked in electronics at Modern Radio of Albany and JFA in Troy. Mike changed careers and retired from CDTA after many years of service. And after retirement ,Mike worked part time at The Albany International Airport driving shuttle bus . He enjoyed playing golf ,trips to Las Vega ,Foxwood and Saratoga Racino as well as trips to Mohegan Sun Casino. He was a member of the Patroon Club, Tibbitts Cadets and the golf league at the Emerald Club.Mike is survived by his loving daughter Maria Dollard and her husband William , granddaughter Kendall Elizabeth all of Wynantskill and his sister-in-law Anne Kondrat. Mike was pre- deceased by his wife Dorothy and sisters-inlaw Pauline Kondrat and Mary Kulasza.The funeral service for Mike will be held on Monday morning at 9 AM at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy and at 10 AM at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 67 Saratoga St., Cohoes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home Sunday from 3 PM until 6 PM. Parastas service will be held Sunday evening at 5:30 PMInterment St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery Latham.Mikes family would like to express their deepest appreciation to godson Paul Geleta and neighbor Mary Mc Grath for always being there for him especially in the last few months. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-k-susko-jr
Published in The Record on Jan. 18, 2020