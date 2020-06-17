Michael O. Jones
On Friday June 12, 2020, Michael O. Jones of Delmar, passed away peacefully with his children by his side at the Vermont Veteran’s Home in Bennington. Michael was born on October 13, 1948 in Albany, NY. He was in the Navy and after being honorably discharged, attended SUNY Cobleskill and earned a BS from New England College in 1973. He settled in Poestenkill, NY. Preceded in death by his father, Lawrence S. Jones, and his mother, Margaret Esther Farrell Jones, he is remembered with love by his two children Stephanie Jones Gromek (Jay Gromek) and Brandon Jones (Frances Outlaw); his grandchildren, Caleb, Eliza, Nate and Talia; and by his ex-wife Mary Ann Matthews Jones. A memorial service will be held later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Capital City Rescue Mission where Mike volunteered when he was able and The Friends of the Vermont Veteran’s Home. Full obituary may be found at https://www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-o-jones

Published in The Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
