Troy-Michael L. Raymond 71, of Highpoint, passed away suddenly on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at his residence.Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Leo Raymond and Ruth Casey Raymond and beloved husband of Phyllis Cox Raymond of Troy. Raised and educated in Troy, he was a graduate of Troy High School. After high school he joined the Navy and served his country during the Vietnam War. Michael was a Troy Firefighter for 20 years, retiring in 1992. He also was in the remodeling business for many years helping many friends repair their homes. He was a member of the Troy Retired Firefighters Association. Michael enjoyed his home in Florida and playing golf with his firefighter friends. He was a kind and gentle person always ready to give, his profound generosity and exuberance for life will be missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind a rich legacy of a life of goodness and service to his community. Survivors in addition to his wife, Phyllis include his two sons Michael Raymond and Brian D. Raymond (Christina) of Brunswick, three sisters Gayle Morgan (Everette), Denise Cesare and Elizabeth Raymond (Richard Weaver) all of Green Island, two brothers Daniel Raymond of Green Island, Joseph Raymond (Susan) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, his very best friend Joseph McMullen of Troy and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill with Rev. Anthony Ligato, Pastor, officiating. Rev. Scott VanDerveer, Rev. Rick Lesser, Rev. Thomas Morrette and Seminarian Matthew Duclos, co officiants. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Michael may be made to St. Jude the Apostle Church, 42 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill, NY 12198 or the , 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY 12205. Please visit www.mcloughllinmason.com. www.mcloughlinmason.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-raymond Published in The Record on July 17, 2019