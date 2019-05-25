Home

Monica S. Ristich Obituary
Troy – Monica S. Ristich, 53 passed away on Thursday May 23, 2019.Born in Troy she was the daughter to Wilhelmiene Knaus Ristich and the late Velimir Ristich. Family was everything to Monica, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.In addition to her mother Wilhelmiene Ristich, Monica is survived by her children: Sara (William) Rubinski of Troy and William (Jessica) Bedford II of Las Vegas, as well as her grandchildren: Serena Rubinski, William Rubinski IV, Asher Durgin-Bedford, Stella Durgin-Bedford, her siblings Radmilla (Hubert) Terry of Troy, Petar Ristich of Troy, George Ristich of Troy, Vera Holmes of Guilderland, Angela (David) White of Brunswick, Albert (Gaby) Knaus of Germany and Vida Ristovski of New Jersey. Monica also leaves behind a host of many nieces and nephews and her faithful feline companion Odie.Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at the Wynantskill Funeral Home 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, NY 12198. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. Funeral arrangements under direction of John H. Clinton Funeral Home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/monica-s-ristich
Published in The Record on May 26, 2019
