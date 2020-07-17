West Sand Lake - Muriel Diehm Danahy, 105, of Route 150 West Sand Lake died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness.Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was daughter of the late Frederick Diehm and Grace Bailer Diehm and wife of the late Charles Danahy. She was raised in Mineola, NY for 20 years, resided in West Sand Lake for 26 years, then North Carolina and since 1992 in Troy and West Sand Lake and was a graduate of Mineola High School.Mrs. Danahy was a comptometer operator for the A&P Tea Company.She was a former member of Troy Arts Guild, Colonie Arts Guild, Octagon Painters, was a feather painter at the Lakeview Restaurant in Averill Park and a communicant of Sacred Heart Church Troy and the former St. William's Church in Troy.Survivors include two sons, James (late Mary Dwyer) Danahy, West Sand Lake and Thomas (Heike) Danahy, Osterville, MA; her grandchildren, Heidi Danahy, Kimberly (David) Coyne, Lorraine Danahy, Michael Danahy and Kevin (Cindy) Dennin and Timothy (Kathy) Dennin; her great grandchildren, Ryan, Timothy and Jenna Dennin; her great great grandchildren, Connor, Maddox and Remi.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Sunday, July19, 2020 from 4-6. Face covering and social distancing, required while on property.Funeral service will be held Monday at 10AM at Sacred Heart Church Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery .In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Muriel Danahy to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 or Sacred Heart Church 310 Spring Avenue Troy, NY 12180 . To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com
