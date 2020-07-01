1/
Troy-Muriel J. Van Dervoort Fake died July 1, 2020. Born in Troy, Muriel was the daughter of Ethel M. Rabe and Albert Clum Van Dervoort. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Fake. A lifelong resident of Troy and a 1941 graduate of Troy High School and attended Troy Business College.Muriel worked as a Secretary/Accountant at the Leonard Hospital for over 40 years. She was a member of the Ilium Literary Club and Troy Women’s Club, also a member of the United Methodist Church of Lansingburgh.Survived by her daughter Susan Perry of Waterford, son Scott Fake, daughter in law Robin, granddaughter Aubrey and great granddaughter Dr. Riley Fake of Boston.In accordance with Muriel’s wishes there are no calling hours. Interment will be at Memory Gardens.Anyone wishing to remember Muriel with a donation we would like to suggest The Animal Support Project Inc. PO Box 68, Cropseyville, NY 12052, The Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club 501 4th Avenue, Troy, NY 12182 or any other animal/pet shelter or sanctuary. Thank You from Sue and Scott. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/muriel-fake


Published in The Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
