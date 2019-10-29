|
|
Brunswick: Myra G. Wagar, 82, a longtime resident of Brunswick and more recently Sycaway, died peacefully, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home following a short illness.Born in Brunswick, August 24, 1937, Myra was the daughter of the late Raymond L. and Hazel (Peckham) Wagar.Myra attended the Brunswick District #6, “Little Red Brick Schoolhouse” located at Clum’s Corners.After her formal education ended, she assisted her parents in the operation of the family dairy farm and later, as a young woman, was employed as a stock clerk and cashier at the former Green’s Five and Dime Store in Troy. More recently, she had worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Woodland Village Adult Home and, for 20 years, the Teresian House in Albany. She retired in 2003.Myra was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church in Sycaway. She enjoyed being a homemaker for many years and loved to pass her quiet time visiting with her family and friends, gardening, going to the casino, and taking various bus trips to destinations such as Branson, MO, Nashville, TN, New Orleans, LA, and Myrtle Beach, SC.Myra is survived by two brothers, Calvin L. Wagar and Alton R. Wagar, both of Brunswick, three sisters, Alice Hetman of Thonotosassa, Florida, Lena Colty of Troy and Dorothy Maxwell of Brunswick and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, the late Robert D. Wagar, three brothers, Kenneth C. Wagar, Floyd W. Wagar, John E. Wagar and five sisters, Naomi Wagar, Bertha Kaschak, Beatrice Mae Wagar, Marion Wagar and Helen Kriel.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service for Myra to be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Eagle Mills Cemetery in Brunswick.Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY Route 7, located in Raymertown. http://www.lastingmemories.com/myra-g-wagar
Published in The Record on Oct. 30, 2019