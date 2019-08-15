|
Troy, NY - Nabih P. Korkemaz, 92, of Troy. Entered into eternal life on Tuesday August 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Paul and Bedia Khairallah Korkemaz, and the beloved husband of Rose Korkemas.Mr. Korkemaz was the owner and operator of Nab's Garage in South Troy. Nabih had a strong devotion to St. Ann and was proud of his heritage, he enjoyed playing pinochle, watching the NY Giants, working around his vegetable garden, and mostly spending time with his family.Survivors include his children; Paul (Jean) Korkemaz, Bedia (Jon) Milne, Peter (Renee) Korkemaz. Grandchildren; Jon Jr. and Casey Milne, Luke and Matthew Korkemaz, siblings; Adel (Siham) Korkemaz, Lody, Renee (Tanious), Josephine (Mansour), Alice, Aida and Adla. He was predeceased by his brothers; Rev. Paul Korkemaz, Michael, Joseph, Peter and Aref. Nabih is also survived by his sister in laws; Jasaa, Maha, Pierrette, many nieces, nephews and his canine companion Duck.Family and friends are invited and may call on Sunday from 3 – 5:30 p.m. at St. Ann Maronite Catholic Church, 1919 3rd Ave. Watervliet, NY. Prayer services will begin at 5 pm.Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Maronite Catholic Church with Rev. Alaa Issa officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers donations in Nabih's memory may be made to; St. Ann Maronite Catholic Church, 1919 3rd Ave., Watervliet, NY 12189. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nabih-p-korkemaz
Published in The Record on Aug. 16, 2019