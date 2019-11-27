|
|
Troy - Nancy A. Tokryman Byra, 74, of Grange Road, Troy died suddenly Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Peter Tokryman and Nellie Kondrat Tokryman and wife for 52 years of Joseph T. Byra. She was raised in Cohoes, resided in Troy for over 50 years and was a 1963 graduate of Cohoes High School and attended Hudson Valley Community College. Nancy worked in the accounting field for 30 years.She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren and enjoyed travel, shopping, concerts and plays. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church.Survivors in addition to her husband include two daughters, Wendy (Mark) Byra-Camilli, Malta and Tracey Byra, Charlton; a son, Jason Byra, Loudonville; 7 grandchildren; her siblings, Leo Tokryman, Loudonville, Helen Seger, The Villages, FL, John Tokryman, Saratoga Springs and Janet Drummond, McKinney, TX and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Tokryman.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 3- 6 PM.Funeral service will be held Monday, at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church 55 North Lake Avenue Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Randall Patterson, Pastor.Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery Troy. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nancy-a-byra
Published in The Record on Nov. 29, 2019