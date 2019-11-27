|
|
Troy - Nancy A. Tokryman Byra, 74, of Grange Road, Troy died suddenly Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 3- 6 PM. Funeral service Monday, at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church 55 North Lake Avenue Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in The Record on Nov. 30, 2019