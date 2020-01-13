|
|
Troy - Nancy A. Zalucki, 80, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her residence after a brief illness.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Joseph J. Zalucki and Henrietta M. Martin Zalucki. She had resided in Troy all her life and was a graduate of Troy High School.Ms. Zalucki was a tax preparer for Fleet Bank in Menands for many years,She was a former communicant of St. Williams Church and later St. Joseph's Church. She was a great animal lover, loved feeding animals and was an extremely kind hearted person.Survivors include her sister, Ann Marie (Joseph) Connair, Troy; her nephews, Robert (Linda) Theilemann and Brian (JoAnn) Theilemann; her great nieces and nephews, Chelsea, Bobby, Brian II and Nicole; and her great grand nieces and nephew, Sophie, Alexa, CJ, Caroline and Deliah. She was predeceased by her sister, Jean Zalucki Theilemann.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5 - 7 PM.Funeral service will be held Friday at 9AM at the funeral home and at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's Church Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. with, Rev. Lucian Beltzner, O.Carm., officiating.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Nancy A. Zalucki to the Mohawk and Hudson River Humane Society 3 Oakland Avenue Menands, NY 12204. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nancy-a-zalucki
Published in The Record on Jan. 15, 2020