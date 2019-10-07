Home

BURKE & SONS FUNERAL HOME
628 NO BROADWAY
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866-1612
(518) 584-5373
Nancy L. Armstrong

Nancy L. Armstrong Obituary
Saratoga Springs, NY - Nancy L. (Revoir) Armstrong, 68, passed away Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) at the Saratoga Hospital.Born on Dec. 11, 1950 in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of the late Noah and Mary (LeMay) Revoir.Nancy graduated from Averill Park High School before gaining employment for seven years at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home. She later retired from Saratoga Hospital after twenty four years as a unit secretary. A proud member of ITAM Post 35 Ladies Auxiliary and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, she was an avid NY Yankees fan and especially liked Derek Jeter.In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by one sister, Judith Ann Creon.Survivors include her husband, Warren J. Armstrong; her sons, Jeffrey J. Armstrong, of Saratoga Springs and Jeremy J. Armstrong, of Ballston Spa; her daughter, Tina M. Arnold Keenan, of Averill Park; as well as numerous sisters and brothers in-laws.Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30am Thursday (Oct. 10) at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nancy-l-armstrong
Published in The Record on Oct. 8, 2019
