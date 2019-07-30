|
Troy: Nancy L. Hoffarth, 82, of Nassau, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at home in Troy.Nancy was born July 26, 1937, in Canton, OH, the daughter of the late Arthur A. and Pauline V. Guy and granddaughter of the late Harry and Charlotte Bolin. She was the beloved wife and caregiver of the late Frederick D. Hoffarth and former wife of the late Edgar H. Nickels , Jr.After moving to the Troy area she was employed by the Watervliet Arsenal for several years..before going to Albany Business College. While in college, she moved to the Schodack area to build homes for her children and her mother.After graduating from college, she became employed by NYS Employees and NYS Teachers Retirement System"'i. After many years, she "vested" her rights to open the Nickelodeon in Schodack. She remained at the "Nickel" for many years, and after leaving the "Nickel", she worked for IRS in Latham and received many outstanding performance awards. When the IRS started to down size, she elected to retire and bee.me a part-time driver for Babcock Services in Menands which later became DNT Express,owned and operated by her sons, Dan and Tim Nickels. She loved playing cards with her boys and shopping with her daughter.She loved to travel, vacation with her sisters, Judi and Dot. She was an avid sports fan, enjoyed crossword puzzles, game shows, the casino's and having breakfast or lunch with her friends.Survived by her loving and caring children, Tab (Linda) Nickels, Debra (Thomas) Rivenburg, Timothy (Jeanne) Nickels, Dan (Liz) Nickels, Christopher (Kathy) Nickels, and Mark Nickels. She has many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their extended families.Surviving siblings are her sisters Judi Mores, Cathy Haren, Valerie Braden and TonyaHill, and her brothers James Guy and Dale Milnes. Predeceased by her late sisters, Dorothy Medure and Diane Stark, her brothers Arthur, David, and Forrest Milnes and Stepmother Ruby Milnes.Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral 10 o'clock Tuesday morning at The Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpk., Rensselaer. Family and friends are invited to her calling hours Monday evening 4-7 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nancy’s name to a . http://www.lastingmemories.com/nancy-l-hoffarth
Published in The Record on July 31, 2019