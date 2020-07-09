Poestenkill - Nancy L. Hoffay, 81, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her son’s residence in Brunswick, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness.Born in Troy, Nancy was the daughter of the late Henry Zwiebel and Louise Budesheim Zwiebel Karl and wife of the late Robert J. Hoffay. She was raised in Sand Lake, had resided in Poestenkill for 56 years and was a graduate of Averill Park High School.Nancy was a homemaker.She enjoyed watching her favorite game shows, camping, dancing, bowling, playing dice and relaxing by her pool. Most of all Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and her precious dog, Sarah (Boo Boo). She was a member of the Zion UCC in Taborton and Sullivan-Jones VFW Post #7466.Survivors include a daughter, Debbie (John) Bellerose, Valatie; a son, Brett (Julie Morin) Hoffay, Brunswick; her sisters, Anita Spath and Katharina Butler; her grandchildren, Ryan (Elizabeth), Justin and Matthew Bellerose; her great grandchildren, Jackson, Adalyn and Preston Bellerose and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Nancy's amazing neighbors Joe and Elaine Beehm and Kevin Castle for their constant companionship and for all of their gestures they have provided with over the years.Relatives and friends may call at the DeGraaf-Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 4392 Route 150 West Sand LakeSaturday, July 11, 2020 from 9-10:45AM with a private family service following. Face masks and social distancing are required to enter.Interment will be in Sand Lake Union Cemetery Sand Lake.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Nancy L. Hoffay to the American Lung Association
418 Broadway 1st Floor Albany, NY 12207 or National Kidney Foundation
, Inc. 30 East 33rd Street New York, NY 10016 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com
