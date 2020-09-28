WATERVLIET – Nicholas F. Cristiano, 87, died peacefully Monday, September 28, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, Nick was the son of the late Nicholas and Katherine Pettignelli Cristiano. He was a graduate of the LaSalle Institute in Troy where he played trumpet in the band and dance orchestra and was place kicker for the football team. Nick was a diehard NY Yankee fan and during the 1952 World Series, while attending Manhattan College, he worked at Yankee Stadium. He was a member of the ROTC Band. Nick enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country during the Korean War. While in the army he was trained to operate IBM unit record equipment (pre-computer) at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana and also spent several months working at the Presidio of San Francisco, CA. His next assignment was at the Yokohama Engineer Depot where his main duty was to supervise Japanese personnel operating IBM equipment. It was during that time that he met and joined a country and western group called “The Cimmarons” with whom he played trumpet and drums. In this group was a talented guitarist and vocalist by the name of Harold Jenkins who later became known professionally as Conway Twitty. Nick was honorably discharged from the Army on December 24, 1955. On November 8, 1958, Nick was married to the love of his life and best friend, Rita Nancy Ostwald in St. Anthony’s Church in Troy. Fifty years later, on the same date, in 2008, they renewed their vows at St. Anthony’s Church and were honored by their children at a reception that was held at the Shaker Ridge Country Club. He took employment with IBM and later, Matthew Bender, the law book publishers, where he utilized his IBM experience as a computer operator, computer room supervisor and programmer. He was next employed for the State University of NY Central Administration, initially as a computer programmer and later as a systems analyst. He retired from SUNY Construction Fund as a technical specialist. While at the Construction Fund he served as treasurer of the local chapter of the CSEA and attended several conferences. During his working years, in the 1950’s, 60’sand 70’s, Nick also worked part-time as a musician playing trumpet and occasionally drums at various functions. He was a contestant on the Ted Mack Amateur Hour. Although a LaSalle Graduate, Nick was very involved in Watervliet sports and served for many years as president of the WHS Dad’s Club. During his tenure the WHS sports trophy case was erected along with the construction of the football field concession stand. He also managed a Babe Ruth team. He was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Watervliet where he served on the parish council and as president of the PTA and Holy Name Society. Nick enjoyed bowling in several area leagues. The Cohoes Classic among them and had posted a 700 series. He was a past scratch champion in the Troy Bowling Association city tournament. An avid and enthusiastic golfer, Nick recorded play on approximately 130 different courses and, although he never had a hole in one, he posted two eagles. Retirement years found Nick and Rita enjoying the winters at their condominium in Little River (Myrtle Beach) SC. Along with the memorable times spent with his wife, Nick’s greatest joys were being with his family and friends and watching his grandchildren play sports. He was affectionately known to them as “Papa”. In addition to his wife he is survived by his loving children, Ginny (Ronald) Boisvert of Watervliet, Nicholas (Janice) Cristiano of Loudonville and Theresa (Roy Penn) Knickerbocker of Ballston Spa; his cherished grandchildren, Ryan (Paige) Boisvert and Amanda Boisvert, Ava and Matthew Cristiano and Karley and Kasey Knickerbocker; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Mary McGuire and Marie Fenton. The family would like to thank the Fresenius Dialysis Center, Van Rensselaer Manor and Samaritan Hospital 5 th floor hospice unit for the wonderful care given to Dad. Relatives and friends may call at the Parker ros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Wednesday from 10:00 am-12:00 noon followed by the funeral service at 12 noon with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Mary’s Mausoleum in Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the LaSalle Institute, 174 Williams Road, Troy, NY 12180. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
