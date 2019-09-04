Home

Nicholas J. Casale Obituary
Troy, NY: Nicholas J. Casale, 61, of Troy. Entered into eternal life on Monday September 2, 2019 in the comfort of his home.Born in Troy he is the son of Carole Connelly Casale and the late Carmine Casale Sr.Mr. Casale was employed with American Evergreen, Inc. He was proud of his heritage and his hometown of Troy. Nick enjoyed driving around in his truck, daily trips to Stewart’s, and betting the ponies.Nick lit up any room he walked into, and was sure to make everyone laugh with his one liners and stories. He enjoyed meeting up with close friends at Valenti's in Troy, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.In addition to his mother Carole he is survived by his loving daughters; Kiersten (Riccardo) Maioriello and Alyssa Casale, Granddaughter; Francesca Maioriello, Siblings; Carmine Casale Jr, Louis Casale, Cora (Stephen) Leisenfelder and Angelo (Jeannine) Casale, 3 aunts; Mary Valente, Joan Piscitella and Mary Frances Casale. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends including his main man Mike.Family and friends are invited to attend a mass of christian burial on Saturday at 9:30 am at St. Michael the Archangel Church 175 Williams Rd. Troy. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In respect of Nick's wishes, their will be no calling hours. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nicholas-j-casale
Published in The Record on Sept. 5, 2019
