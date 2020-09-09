1/1
Nicholas "Nick" Nicholas
Speigletown-Nicholas “Nick” Nicholas, 87, of Speigletown, peacefully entered into eternal life on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (at the corner of 115 th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182 on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Trisagion Service will be held that evening in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. The funeral service on Friday at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Troy will be held private for the family due to capacity limits. Interment with military honors will be held in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Please Share a Memory or express your on-line Condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/nicholas-nick-nicholas-1



Published in The Record from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
10
Service
06:30 PM
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
11
Funeral service
St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Troy
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 9, 2020
Dear Barbara, Chris, and Steve,
I’m so sorry to hear of your loss. Thinking of you during these difficult times.
Sincerely,
Marcia Felter Connick
Marcia Connick
