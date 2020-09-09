Speigletown-Nicholas “Nick” Nicholas, 87, of Speigletown, peacefully entered into eternal life on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (at the corner of 115 th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182 on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Trisagion Service will be held that evening in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. The funeral service on Friday at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Troy will be held private for the family due to capacity limits. Interment with military honors will be held in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Please Share a Memory or express your on-line Condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/nicholas-nick-nicholas-1