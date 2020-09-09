1/1
Norma G. Claydon
Troy- Claydon, Norma G. “Tootsie”, 86 years old passed away September 06, 2020. There will be no public viewing hours. Viewing will be by invitation only for immediate members of the family. Family and friends who wish to pay their last respects are invited to attend a burial service at 11 a.m. on Friday September 11 at the gravesite located in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, 51 Belle Ave. in Troy N. Y. Persons attending graveside services should meet at Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home located at 312 Hoosick Street in Troy by 10:15 a.m. for 10:30 a.m. dismissal and procession to the cemetery. Please express on-line condolence by visiting morrisstebbinsminersanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/norma-g-claydon-1


Published in The Record from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Service
10:15 - 10:30 AM
Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home
SEP
11
Burial
11:00 AM
Elmwood Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home
312 Hoosick Street
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-3930
Memories & Condolences
September 9, 2020
Murph,
So sorry for your loss. Your mom was such a kind and caring person, I know that from working with her. Please know that you are in my thoughts and take care.

Kathy Burniche

Kathy Burniche
Coworker
