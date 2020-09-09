Troy- Claydon, Norma G. “Tootsie”, 86 years old passed away September 06, 2020. There will be no public viewing hours. Viewing will be by invitation only for immediate members of the family. Family and friends who wish to pay their last respects are invited to attend a burial service at 11 a.m. on Friday September 11 at the gravesite located in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, 51 Belle Ave. in Troy N. Y. Persons attending graveside services should meet at Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home located at 312 Hoosick Street in Troy by 10:15 a.m. for 10:30 a.m. dismissal and procession to the cemetery. Please express on-line condolence by visiting morrisstebbinsminersanvidgefuneralhome.comhttp://www.lastingmemories.com/norma-g-claydon-1