North Greenbush - Norman L. Frazee, 100, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor.Born in Lansingburgh NY, Norman was son of the late Norman & Bertha Kraus Frazee, and devoted husband of the late Vivian M. Nadeau Frazee for 66 years. Norman & Vivian initially resided in Speigletown, moving to the town of Brunswick in 1948 where they raised their seven children.Norman was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School class of 1933. He apprenticed and later worked at the Watervliet Arsenal for over 35 years as a Machinist and Program Analyst for the Benet Weapons Laboratory - Budget Division from before World War II until his retirement in 1976. He later worked at the Rensselaer ARC from 1981-1999 and volunteered at the Little Sisters of the Poor in Latham for several years.He enjoyed spending most of his free time at home with his family and loved working on crossword puzzles and word jumbles. Norman had a lifelong love affair with automobiles, all of which he took meticulous care of - looking and running like new! He enjoyed yard work and maintaining his home, breaking out the mower, hedge trimmer or weed whacker at every opportunity. Norman also loved to sing and would frequently serenade anyone willing to lend an ear.Survivors include his six children, Bonnie (David Foster) Berg, Palo Alto, CA, Brian (Ruth) Frazee, Poestenkill, E. Brent (Dona) Frazee, Eagle Mills, Betty (Andre) Jones, Grafton, Blake (Christine) Frazee, Ravena and Brad J. (Sharon) Frazee, Troy; his grandchildren, Donovan Frazee, Deidre Lesesne, Nelson, Alisha, Nicolas ,Lauren, and Jenna Frazee, Nathan Jones, Holly Rosenberg, Hannah Bessette, Russell Jones, Dana Sharp, Virginia, Russell and Ava Frazee; 19 great grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Hicks, Troy and Joan Funk, Pittsfield, MA, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, N. Bruce (Elizabeth) Frazee and a brother, Earl Frazee.The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers on unit "C1" at Van Rensselaer Manor for the exceptional care and compassion given to our father in his greatest time of need.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic a public service will be held at a later date.Interment will be in Memory Gardens Colonie.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Norman L. Frazee to Van Rensselaer Manor Activities Department, 85 Blooming Grove Road Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/norman-l-frazee
Published in The Record on Mar. 26, 2020