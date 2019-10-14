|
Troy - Otto H. Mehner, 81, formerly of Woodridge Road Wynantskill, died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center.Born in Bremerhaven, Germany, he was son of the late Otto Mehner and Greta Tonjez Mehner and husband for 60 years of Marion Volkmann Mehner. He came to the United States to Troy in 1967. Otto was educated in Germany and earned a Master's Degree in baking.Otto was a telephone technician for New York Telephone, AT&T, Lucent Technologies and Avaya for 33 years, retiring in 2003. When he first came to this country he worked at Neudecker's as a baker for 3 years. Otto served in the Army in Germany.He was a member of the Germania Hall Association in Lansingburgh, Schuhplattler Dance Club, Troy Mannerchor and the Canaries singing group in Watervliet. Otto had a contagious passion for sailing and he loved being a member of Mayfield Yacht Club at Sacandaga Lake. He was a member of the First Reformed Church of Wynantskill.Survivors in addition to his wife include two sons, Thomas (Arlene) Mehner, Troy and Dierk (Kathleen Connor) Mehner, Troy; a daughter, Nicole (Michael) Werner, Philadelphia; eight grandchildren, Oliver (Jessika Hazelton), Sophia, Anna, William and Alex Mehner, Katie (Gary) Lennox, Emily (Chris) Hansen and Michael and Marion Werner; a great grandson, James Lennox; a brother, Hans (Helga) Mehner; a brother-in-law, Ralph (Gale) Volkmann and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Lutz Mehner and a sister, Ulla Witt.Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service which will be held Thursday, October17, 2019 at 5PM at the First Reformed Church of Wynantskill Church Street and Main Avenue Wynantskill with Rev. Dawn Alpaugh, Pastor, officiating. A reception will follow.Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery Troy at a later date.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Otto H. Mehner to the of NENY 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405 Albany, NY 12205 or First Reformed Church of Wynantskill PO Box 159 Wynantskill, NY 12198.
Published in The Record on Oct. 17, 2019