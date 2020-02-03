|
|
Troy: Pasquale “Pat” A. De Rubertis, Sr., 96, passed February 3, 2020 after a short illness at home surrounded by family. He was the son of the late Albert and Aidee (Ferramosca) De Rubertis and the husband of the late Theresa (Foisy) De Rubertis. Pat was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and Albany Business College as well as a World War II Naval veteran. He was employed as a public accountant in private industry and retired after 20 years with the State University Construction Fund. Pat was a devout communicant of Sacred Heart Church, was an avid muskie fisherman, was a life time Yankees fan, enjoyed his camp in the Adirondacks, and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Survivors include seven children, Barry (Julie) De Rubertis, Bart (late Beth) De Rubertis, Pasquale, Jr. (Patricia) De Rubertis, Mary De Rubertis (Mike) Fitz Gibbon, John (Linda) De Rubertis, Thomas De Rubertis, and James (Kris) De Rubertis; 20 grandchildren; a great-grandchildren; his siblings, Gennaro (Irene) De Rubertis, Michelina De Rubertis, and Pauline (late Frank) De Rubertis Sirtori; a brother-in-law, Hector (Joanne) Foisy, and many nieces and nephews. Pat was predeceased by in-laws, Rene (Betty) Foisy, Raymond (Lucille) Foisy, and Janet Foisy (Lyle) Mainville. The funeral will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Troy where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home Thursday from 4 until 8 p.m. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Priestly Order of St. Peter’s, Covenant House, or Sacred Heart Church. http://www.lastingmemories.com/pasquale-de-rubertis-sr
Published in The Record on Feb. 5, 2020