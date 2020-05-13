WATERVLIET – Pasqualina (Zullo) “Bea” DeLucia passed peacefully from this life on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 93.Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Francesca Zullo.Pasqualina was the much loved wife of the late Anthony L. DeLucia, Jr. who died in 2009 and dear sister of the late Michael Zullo, Caroline Pagano, Theresa Malise, Rose DelSignore and Genevieve DelSignore Dyer.She is survived by her sons, Anthony L. DeLucia (Gayle) of Georgia, Patrick P. DeLucia of Maryland; grandchildren, Adrienne Dembkowski and Carrie Wrobel of Florida; great grandchildren, Nora Jean Dembkowski, Ayla Dembkowski and Maddison Wrobel of Florida, as well as many nieces and nephews.The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to The Van Rensselaer Manor nurses and staff for the kindness and care over the past years.Due to current regulations, services for Pasqualina (Bea) will be held privately and she will be laid to rest, next to her husband, in St. Mary’s Mausoleum in Troy.To those who wish to remember Pasqualina (Bea) in a special way, her family suggests reflections and messages of sympathy may be shared at www.parkerbrosmemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/pasqualina-delucia
Published in The Record from May 13 to May 14, 2020.