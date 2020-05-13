Pasqualina DeLucia
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pasqualina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERVLIET – Pasqualina (Zullo) “Bea” DeLucia passed peacefully from this life on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 93.Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Francesca Zullo.Pasqualina was the much loved wife of the late Anthony L. DeLucia, Jr. who died in 2009 and dear sister of the late Michael Zullo, Caroline Pagano, Theresa Malise, Rose DelSignore and Genevieve DelSignore Dyer.She is survived by her sons, Anthony L. DeLucia (Gayle) of Georgia, Patrick P. DeLucia of Maryland; grandchildren, Adrienne Dembkowski and Carrie Wrobel of Florida; great grandchildren, Nora Jean Dembkowski, Ayla Dembkowski and Maddison Wrobel of Florida, as well as many nieces and nephews.The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to The Van Rensselaer Manor nurses and staff for the kindness and care over the past years.Due to current regulations, services for Pasqualina (Bea) will be held privately and she will be laid to rest, next to her husband, in St. Mary’s Mausoleum in Troy.To those who wish to remember Pasqualina (Bea) in a special way, her family suggests reflections and messages of sympathy may be shared at www.parkerbrosmemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/pasqualina-delucia


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 14, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved