DATELINE: Troy, NY - Patricia A. Brandt, 80, peacefully entered into eternal life on Monday, May 27, 2019.Born in New York, New York, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Anna Hartnett Allen and was the beloved wife of 34 years to Carl F. Brandt who passed away on October 29, 2012.Sister of Jean Aran, Joanne McFadden, Jessie Cross, the late James Allen, John Allen, Joseph Allen and Catherine Noren, dear friend of Marcia Chalifoux, adopted mother of Christopher Chalifoux, dear aunt of Maryanne Poole, also survived by several nieces and nephews.Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Augustine's Church, (25-115th Street, Troy, NY 12182) in Lansingburgh followed by the committal prayers at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871.Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc. 565 Fourth Avenue (corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182 on Wednesday morning, June 5th from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.Complete obituary at sanvidgefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-a-brandt Published in The Record on May 29, 2019