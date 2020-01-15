|
TROY – Patricia Mack Doyle, 91 of Country Way Apartments and former South Lake Avenue resident, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital.Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late George Mack and Mary Von Fricken and beloved wife of the John “Jack” Doyle who died August 12, 1999. Raised and educated in Troy, Pat was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. She was a clerk for the former Bee Gee Records in Latham for ten years. Pat was secretary of the Sycaway Seniors for many years and a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy.Survivors include two sons David Doyle (Amy) of San Antonio, TX, Douglas Doyle (Tammy) of Brunswick, a daughter Deborah Maloney (Steve) of North Attleboro, MA, two sisters Dee Brooks (Hal) of Brunswick, Judith Mack of Troy, seven grandchildren Megan Doyle Paterniani, Alex Barclay, Rees Doyle Peacock, Morgan Hayner, Thomas John Doyle, Shamus and Erin Maloney, six great grandchildren Grace, Audrey, Gavin and Paige Paterniani, Belle and Rylan Peacock, her daughter in law Judy Doyle of Saratoga Springs, her son in law Michael Hayner of Brunswick and several nieces and nephews.Pat was predeceased by her daughter Diane Doyle Hayner and two sisters Margaret McGrath and Bette Quest.Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Avenue, Troy. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Troy.A calling hour will be held at the church from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday prior to mass.Arrangement by the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh.www.mcloughlinmason.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-a-doyle
