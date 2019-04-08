The Record Obituaries
Troy – Patricia A. Lyons, 75 passed away on April 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.Calling hours from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday April 11, 2019 at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109thStreet and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Funeral mass 9:30 am on Friday April 12, 2019 at St. Augustine’s Church, Troy. Burial to follow St. Mary’s Cemetery. Full obituary will be published on Wednesday. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-a-lyons
Published in The Record on Apr. 9, 2019
