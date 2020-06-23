Patricia A. Morey
TROY- Patricia A. Morey, 73, died peacefully in her daughters home on March 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Alred Morey Sr and was the mother of Alfred Morey Jr, Stacey Morey and Pamela Morey. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 25 from 11:30AM - 12:30PM at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. A Funeral Home Service will follow starting at 12:30PM. Burial at Hudson View Cemetery.

DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
