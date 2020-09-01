Guilderland - Patricia Culliton, 71, formerly a resident of the Troy, YWCA, peacefully passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at The Grand in Guilderland. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late John Culliton and Rose Cosgrove Culliton. She had resided in Troy all her life and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. Pat was a keypunch operator for New York State for many years. Survivors are her sister, Rosemary (William) Nehill of Orchard Park, NY, two nephews, William Nehill of Buffalo and Sean (Jennifer) Nehill and two grand nephews, Brendan and Ryan Nehill all of Boston, MA. Funeral service private. Contributions may be made to the Troy YWCA 21 First Street Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com
.