TROY-Our Mom, Patricia Anne McLoughlin, went to meet up with our Dad last week. She has said since he left, he would be waiting for her and would not be happy with her taking so long; she always did run late. With them back together, once again that just leaves their six kids, their 11 grandchildren, and their three great-grandchildren. We are so happy to have had this Mom and Grandma, which God so graciously gave us. Beyond blessed were we! Our Mom was born in Corinth, NY and was very happy to speak of her days there. She moved to Troy and met our Dad who was sweet on our Mom, as he walked around Troy in his Planters Peanuts man costume, handing out free samples of peanuts; he always managed to swoop by her and probably gave her the most free samples. Once the costume came off, they shared many dates, sitting at the Approach and enjoying many a meal. She made a home for her and her family in Troy, Watervliet and eventually, Brunswick where she passed away in the home she found, loved, adored and provided to her six children so they could run, play and be adventurous amid the rolling hills of Brunswick and Tarbox Farms. In 1970, she went back to school to become an LPN, two years after giving birth to her last child. She received high honors in her classes and carried what she learned to the forefront of nursing at Samaritan Hospital where she retired after more than two decades. At one, point in time or another, her six children, also worked at Samaritan while she was there employed. They would drop in to see her for they could never get enough of being around her. One of those kids witnessed her combing the hair of an elderly female patient, just transferred from a nursing home. “…I wouldn’t trade the silver in my Mother’s hair for all the gold in the world…” she sang in her angelic voice as she gently combed through the mass of tangles the patient had. She was an amazing nurse, going above and beyond with each of the patients left in her charge. After a few short years of retirement, two of her kids requested she come answer phones at their newly opened franchise, Curves. She did not hesitate in answering their request. What was asked to be a week turned into 8 years of being a fitness technician and helping numerous women become healthier, stronger, and happier in meeting their fitness goals. She too, became healthier, more active and found comradery in and amongst some of the greatest women in Brunswick and Troy. She always was looking out for the next person. She, without question, cared for her Mother, Grace, as our Grandma grew older and so missed our Mom’s stepfather, our Grandfather, Connors. In the late evening, if she somehow missed making her family dessert, she would sneak out of the house by rolling the car down the driveway before starting it so as to not alert our father. She would make a quick trip to Ginsburg’s to purchase candy for all of us as we were about to sit down and watch Colombo, Ellery Queen or The Wonderful World of Disney. She would purchase items anonymously, like the time she saw a neighbor (as the crow flies) had a torn and tattered American flag flying on their flagpole. She took it upon herself to purchase a new American flag for this home and dropped it off on his lawn; then several weeks later drove by and saw Old Glory flying high and it was this that made her smile. After her kids left home and made homes of their own, she would often call when she knew they were not home and she would leave a message on our answering machines singing us a song she sang to us as children. She would show up on our doorsteps either planned or unplanned to care for our kids, her grandchildren, by making them her famously delicious mac and cheese while she instructed them to fold the laundry or load the dishwasher so their parents could come home to a clean house and a dinner made. She taught her kids and grandkids to drive. Taking them on all sorts of roads, guiding them with her hand signals of move right or left, whoa, slow down or advising each of them what to look for as they took to the roads. Our Mom was the most giving, forgiving and always exemplified the spirit of Jesus Christ and she instilled those traits in each one of us. To forgive and forget. To go above and beyond. To pride ourselves and reach for the stars. She taught us to put down roots but not clip the wings of those we held dearest. One of her kids once quipped; she is an angel here on earth who has just hidden her wings. She was among the greatest to have ever graced God’s green earth and we will be lost without her, but will carry on, as she taught us to do and we shall go forth giving our best to all just as she always did. Her children, Catherine Mary, James Vincent Jr., David John, Donald Thomas, Nell Brendan and Patricia Anne, survive her. Also surviving her are her most cherished and loved grandchildren, Sean James, Kendra Leigh, David Matthew, Patrick Francis, Conner James, Noah Cane, Colleen Lenore, Luke Dalton, Madison Grace, Kristin Danaher and Jake Lucas, along with her great-grandchildren, Ryan James Jr., Alli Rei, and Jackson Kaleb. Additionally surviving her, are her beloved daughters-in-law, Eileen and Mary Kay; her beloved sons-in-law, Jim and Brian and her beloved youngest daughter’s boyfriend, Bruce as well as her beloved grandson-in-law, Ryan James, Sr., her beloved, little sister, Eva Belle and her cousin Joyce along with her husband, Larry; in addition to many, oh so many, beloved nieces and nephews. Never to be forgotten are the many friends she has made over a lifetime where just a few of the things she collected were love and appreciation, support, self-care instructions, recipes, and acceptance…just to name a few. A private, Christian Mass will be celebrated, Friday, August 7th at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy, NY which will be livestreamed for those who wish to attend via online. Please visit, OLVOLS.org
for details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Patricia Anne McLoughlin Nursing Scholarship through the HVCC Foundation. Gifts could be mailed to the Foundation address below, with the scholarship name referenced in the check’s memo – Patricia Anne McLoughlin Nursing Scholarship. HVCC Foundation, Hudson Valley Community College, 80 Vandenburgh Avenue, Troy, New York 12180, Or Gifts may be made via www.hvcc.edu/giving/
again, the scholarship name should be referenced as the designation – Patricia Anne McLoughlin. Please visit www.cremationcapitaldistrict.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-anne-mcloughlin